Death knell for Tata Nano? Upgrade for BS-VI emission norms unlikely

The is unlikely to be upgraded to comply with Bharat Stage (BS)-VI emission norms, which will become mandatory from April 2020.



The car will have to be phased out of the domestic market. It could be exported to countries with different exported 595 Nanos in the financial year 2016-17; during April and May 2017-2018, only 50 have been exported so far.

A spokesperson, however, maintained that the hatchback segment is very important for the company, and regulations and customer preferences are going to play a major role in defining various sub-segments within this segment.

“We continue to produce the Nano catering to customer demand in key markets,” he added.

Sources, however, pointed out Tata Motors, which was focusing on its latest cars, the Tiago hatchback and the Tigor sedan, was unlikely to make further investments in the Nano platform.

Former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry had pegged the cumulative losses arising from the Nano project at Rs 6,400 crore.

Investment is needed for the Nano, not only to upgrade to BS-VI but also for mandatory crash tests from 2019. The new emission and safety norms are likely to increase car prices by Rs 1 lakh, which will make what was touted as the world’s cheapest car less attractive to potential buyers.

As of now, suppliers have not been asked to ready for BS-VI compliant components for Nano.

“We have not heard from on developing BS-VI compliant components for the Nano,” a Sanand-based vendor of said.

Dealers, too, indicated Tata Motors’ focus was on its newer and the automobile maker had not shared plans for the revival of the Nano brand or launch of the face-lifted versions.

Nano sales hit an all-time low of 174 in March. Just over 300 were sold each in April and May.

Month 2017-18 2016-17 2015-16 April 350 1,100 1,486 May 355 856 1,365 June* 481 1,700 July 701 2,120 August 711 2,235 September 610 2,415 October 726 2,300 November 525 2,263 December 1,004 1,374 January 391 1,608 February 312 1,414 March 174 732 Total 705 7,591 21,012

Source: SIAM*Model-wise data for June not available yet