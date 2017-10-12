Defence orders propel Cochin Shipyard to new highs

In a capital-intensive industry, the trend in order inflow and hopes of future flows are among key drivers of market sentiment, and it was no different for India's largest ship maker, Cochin Shipyard. Its share price surged nearly 11 per cent on Tuesday as the company emerged as the lowest bidder for a Rs 5,400 crore order to build eight anti-submarine warfare, shallow-water vessels, for supply to the Indian Navy. Since these vessels are to be delivered over the next five years, revenue visibility improves significantly. The order also strengthens faith on the already strong ...