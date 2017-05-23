Dekkho ties up with Zee Music Company for premium music videos

Online video streaming platform Dekkho on Monday, announced that it had tied up with Zee
Music Company for premium video content.
Dekkho will gain the global rights to the music label's extensive music library, which will allow its users to access over 1,000 music videos from Zee
Music Company, the company said in a statement.
"Our partnership with Zee
Music Company gives us an excellent opportunity to host premium music content on the platform," Dekkho Co-founder Vinay Pillai said.
Zee
Music Company Digital
Head Vinay Guwalani added that music videos are a highly consumed format on digital
in today's generation.
