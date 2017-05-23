Dekkho ties up with Zee Music Company for premium music videos

Online video streaming platform Dekkho on Monday, announced that it had tied up with Music Company for

Dekkho will gain the global rights to the music label's extensive music library, which will allow its users to access over 1,000 music videos from Music Company, the company said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Music Company gives us an excellent opportunity to host premium music content on the platform," Dekkho Co-founder Vinay Pillai said.

Music Company Head Vinay Guwalani added that music videos are a highly consumed format on in today's generation.