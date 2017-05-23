Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Tata Motors Q4 net profit falls 17%

Tata Power's renewable energy capacity crosses 2,000 Mw mark
Business Standard

Dekkho ties up with Zee Music Company for premium music videos

Dekkho will gain global rights to the music label's extensive music library

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

dekkho

Online video streaming platform Dekkho on Monday, announced that it had tied up with Zee Music Company for premium video content.

Dekkho will gain the global rights to the music label's extensive music library, which will allow its users to access over 1,000 music videos from Zee Music Company, the company said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Zee Music Company gives us an excellent opportunity to host premium music content on the platform," Dekkho Co-founder Vinay Pillai said.

Zee Music Company Digital Head Vinay Guwalani added that music videos are a highly consumed format on digital in today's generation.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Dekkho ties up with Zee Music Company for premium music videos

Dekkho will gain global rights to the music label's extensive music library

Dekkho will gain global rights to the music label's extensive music library
Online video streaming platform Dekkho on Monday, announced that it had tied up with Zee Music Company for premium video content.

Dekkho will gain the global rights to the music label's extensive music library, which will allow its users to access over 1,000 music videos from Zee Music Company, the company said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Zee Music Company gives us an excellent opportunity to host premium music content on the platform," Dekkho Co-founder Vinay Pillai said.

Zee Music Company Digital Head Vinay Guwalani added that music videos are a highly consumed format on digital in today's generation.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

Dekkho ties up with Zee Music Company for premium music videos

Dekkho will gain global rights to the music label's extensive music library

Online video streaming platform Dekkho on Monday, announced that it had tied up with Zee Music Company for premium video content.

Dekkho will gain the global rights to the music label's extensive music library, which will allow its users to access over 1,000 music videos from Zee Music Company, the company said in a statement.

"Our partnership with Zee Music Company gives us an excellent opportunity to host premium music content on the platform," Dekkho Co-founder Vinay Pillai said.

Zee Music Company Digital Head Vinay Guwalani added that music videos are a highly consumed format on digital in today's generation.

image
Business Standard
177 22