Delhi airport joins 50-million passengers club

Delhi airport handled nearly 56 million passengers last year, joining the ranks of some of its busiest global peers such as Bangkok, Singapore and John F Kennedy International Airport in New York. All these airports have about 50 million passengers passing through annually. For Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, this was the highest traffic growth — 21% year on year — in four years. An increase in the number of domestic passengers, foreign tourist arrivals and transit passengers fuelled the growth. This mirrored the expansion in domestic air ...