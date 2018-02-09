Delhi Auto Expo 2018: Yamaha YZF-R3 with ABS launched at Rs 348,000

India Yamaha Motor (IYM) on Friday launched sports bike, YZF-R3 priced at Rs 348,000 (ex- showroom Delhi). The new YZF-R3, which is enabled with dual channel (ABS) technology, will be available at select authorised Yamaha dealerships. The new was launched in the presence of Bollywood star and Yamaha's brand ambassador John Abraham here at the ongoing Auto Expo. of Chairman Motofumi Shitara said the company's development team has worked on the new model to add dual channel ABS in order to provide improved riding experience and more excitement to the customers. The dual channel (ABS) technology ensures reliable braking on slippery roads by automatically adjusting the brake fluid pressure. It is powered by a 4-stroke, 321cc fuel injected engine. Bollywood actor and Yamaha's brand ambassador John Abraham during the launch of during the 2018 Auto Expo, in Greater Noida. Photo: PTI

