Delhi HC defers searches on Vikram Bakshi's premises

The high court here on Tuesday stayed a search order of Vikram Bakshi’s premises till July 21. Earlier, a district court had directed a search at Bakshi’s premises in an alleged matter of forgery, in two orders dated July 4 and June 22. The lower court had also ordered police to take Bakshi into custody and produce him before it if forged documents were found in his possession.

Bakshi is currently fighting against on his removal from the position of managing director of Connaught Plaza Restaurants – the firm that runs the franchise of outlets in northern and eastern India.

The district court order came on the backdrop of allegations against Bakshi, wife and their two daughters, Devika Bakshi and Kanika Bakshi Talwar, of forging documents to take over a hospitality company named Montreaux Resorts in 2006 and 2007. As per the petition filed before the court, Bakshi and his family purportedly took control of the firm owned by Sonia Khosla and husband Deepak Khosla by forging share issue documents and fraudulently transferring ownership of the company.

Both Bakshi and Deepak Khosla alleged of fraudulent activities and falsification of claims agaisnt the other.

The high court order came after Khosla agreed to not press further for the search order till the next hearing.