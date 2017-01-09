Delhi HC directs Centre to expedite decision on ArcelorMittal mining lease

The Delhi asked the on Monday to fast-track the decision-making process on an application for grant of a lease made by European steel manufacturing giant, ArcelorMittal, which intends to set up a 12 million tonne per year plant in the Indian state of Jharkhand.

brought the issue before the court, alleging government inaction for almost two years in processing the application, even after all requirements in line, the request being duly complied with under applicable laws.

The company contended that under Section 10A(2)(c) of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act as amended in 2015, once a lease had been previously approved by the central government or if a letter of intent had been issued by the state government, such lease had to be granted subject to the fulfillment of terms and conditions within a period of two years from the introduction of the amendments.

After hearing the submissions made, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva issued a notice to the and directed the government to take a decision on the issue before January 11, which is the date of expiry of the two-year period mentioned in the Act. In case the approves the application, the state government can then execute the highly belated lease.

The court has listed the matter again for further consideration on January 12.