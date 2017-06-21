Delhi HC refuses to issue notice to Singh brothers on plea filed by Daiichi

-
ALSO READDaiichi penalty: HC refuses to secure Singh brothers' assets HC asks Singh brothers to reply to Daiichi plea Singh brothers question Daiichi allegations of misrepresentation in HC Daiichi case: HC tells Singh brothers to disclose stake in group entities Daiichi seeks external auditor to scrutinise Singh brothers' assets
-
Delhi High Court today refused to issue notice to former Ranbaxy promoters Malvinder and Shivinder Singh on contempt plea filed by Japanese drugmaker Daiichi Sankyo.
HC said it can't allow Daiichi to "hold a gun to Fortis head" for every deal the brothers enter into.
It may be recalled that a Singapore tribunal ordered the Singhs to pay Daiichi Rs 2,562 crore for concealing information regarding alleged wrongdoing at Ranbaxy while selling the company for $4.8 billion in 2008.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU