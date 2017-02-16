Delhi High Court adjourns telcos plea against Trai

The High on Thursday adjourned the plea by the top companies Vodafone IN, against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of (Trai) for imposing fines on them.

The matter will be next heard on March 22.

Earlier, in October recommended imposing a total fine of Rs 3,050 crore on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for allegedly refusing interconnectivity to newcomer

As per Trai's recommendation, the penalty for Airtel and Vodafone works out to about Rs 1,050 crore each, while in case of it comes to about Rs 950 crore. The regulator stopped short of recommending cancellation of their telecom licences saying it may lead to significant consumer inconvenience.