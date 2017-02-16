Company
Delhi High Court adjourns telcos plea against Trai

Trai has imposed fine of Rs 3,050 cr on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for refusing Poi to RJio

ANI  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the plea by the top companies Vodafone IN, Bharti Airtel against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for imposing fines on them.

The matter will be next heard on March 22.

Earlier, in October TRAI recommended imposing a total fine of Rs 3,050 crore on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for allegedly refusing interconnectivity to newcomer Reliance Jio.

As per Trai's recommendation, the penalty for Airtel and Vodafone works out to about Rs 1,050 crore each, while in case of Idea Cellular it comes to about Rs 950 crore. The regulator stopped short of recommending cancellation of their telecom licences saying it may lead to significant consumer inconvenience.

