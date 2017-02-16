Delhi High Court adjourns telcos plea against Trai

-
ALSO READJio impact: Bharti Airtel, Idea skid over 9%, Idea nears four-year low Telecom stocks bounce back, gain up to 3 per cent Reliance Jio impact: Should you sell Bharti Airtel, RCom, Idea Cellular? Trai meets telcos over interconnect issue Reliance Jio tariffs are in line with regulations, says Trai
-
The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the plea by the top companies Vodafone IN, Bharti Airtel against the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) for imposing fines on them.
The matter will be next heard on March 22.
Earlier, in October TRAI recommended imposing a total fine of Rs 3,050 crore on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea for allegedly refusing interconnectivity to newcomer Reliance Jio.
As per Trai's recommendation, the penalty for Airtel and Vodafone works out to about Rs 1,050 crore each, while in case of Idea Cellular it comes to about Rs 950 crore. The regulator stopped short of recommending cancellation of their telecom licences saying it may lead to significant consumer inconvenience.