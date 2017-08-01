Delhi metro first in the world to go completely green

Delhi's metro rail network, built by the Delhi Metro
Rail Service (DMRC), has been named as the only completely ‘green’ metro system in the world for adhering to green building norms.
This mean feat was achieved after the DMRC
obtained the platinum rating for adherence to green building norms
for its 10 residential colonies from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).
The metro rail network's continued efforts in the field of clean energy have also reaped the desired results. This can be gauged from DMRC's renewable energy
blue print for the upcoming years.
DMRC’s electricity consumption is expected to touch 300 Mw in the next five years. In an attempt to promote and encourage clean energy, the corporation plans to derive nearly a sixth of this power from solar energy.
Delhi Metro
currently consumes 140 Mw of electricity, 17 Mw of which comes from solar. This figure is expected to increase to 20 Mw in the next three months. It has already tied up with the Rewa Solar Project, which would come up in the next 18 months, to buy electricity at Rs 3.15 per unit.
According to an expert, the efficiency of a solar power
plant is approximately 20 per cent; therefore, if DMRC
plans 50 Mw of solar power
in the next five years, it actually means about 8 Mw of electricity in actual terms.
Under the DMRC
Solar Policy, the corporation may also use roof sheds and parking lots for solar power
generation.
DMRC
and the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) have also signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to carry out projects for the production of renewable solar power
in the Delhi Metro
premises. According to the MoU, both the organisations will collaborate for the development of solar photovoltaic projects (ground mounted, rooftop, and other possible modes) at identified DMRC
sites for the production of solar energy.
DMRC
has installed nine new solar power
generation facilities at stations and depots of the Badarpur–Faridabad Metro corridor for partial fulfilment of its energy requirements.
These solar power
plants, which have a total generation capacity of 1,660.4 kWp (kilowatt peak), have been installed under the RESCO (Renewable Energy
Supply Company) model, wherein the capital cost has been invested by the solar developer and DMRC
has signed the power purchase agreement for 25 years. DMRC
shall only pay energy charges for the actual energy generated.
In 2009-10, DMRC’s energy expenditure was Rs 83.2 crore, which rose more than six times to Rs 520.5 crore in 2015-16. Since then, the cost of electricity has gone up manifold. The cost of per-unit power in 2009-10 was Rs 3.21, which doubled to Rs 7.25 per unit in 2015-16.
DMRC
consumes 65 per cent of energy for traction, with 35 per cent consumed by other auxiliary services for various passenger facilities such as air conditioning, lighting, fire and hydraulics, and lift escalators, among other things. Expenditure towards energy constitutes 38 per cent of DMRC’s total operational expenses.
To curtail its expenses, the corporation has switched to solar power
and set up solar panels to generate energy. Currently, it is running trains in energy-saving mode, de-energising idle trains, and optimising the air-conditioning levels.
