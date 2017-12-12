Delhi-NCR largest market for Uber in 2017

The Delhi-NCR region has taken the highest number of rides on the global taxi hailing company, Uber, at nearly five trips a day, with UberGo being the most-popular product among riders, claims the American firm.

claimed that its customers took as many as 1,969 trips in the national capital in 2017.

“In 2017, we were focused on moving from a start-up to a sustainable business in India. As a result, we recorded double-digits growth and continue to clock over 1 million trips a day,” said Amit Jain, president, India and South Asia.

He pointed out that the company has also launched products that encourage ridesharing and complement public transportation through reliable first and last mile connectivity.

Uber’s busiest day in the country are Fridays and the busiest hour of the week is 6 pm, when riders make a getaway from work, the company said, adding the maximum rides this year was on August 11.