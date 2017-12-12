Delhi-NCR largest market for Uber in 2017

JUST IN
Google, Facebook dominate online advertising revenue in Q3
Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

The Delhi-NCR region has taken the highest number of rides on the global taxi hailing company, Uber, at nearly five trips a day, with UberGo being the most-popular product among riders, claims the American firm.

“In 2017, we were focused on moving from a start-up to a sustainable business in India. As a result, we recorded double-digits growth and continue to clock over 1 million trips a day,” said Amit Jain, president, Uber India and South Asia.

He pointed out that the company has also launched products that encourage ridesharing and complement public transportation through reliable first and last mile connectivity.

Uber’s busiest day in the country are Fridays and the busiest hour of the week is 6 pm, when riders make a getaway from work, the company said, adding the maximum rides this year was on August 11.
