Delhi police ties up with Uber to enhance women safety

Commuters can soon access Police's mobile safety application for women 'Himmat' while travelling in any of cab aggregator Ubers taxis via Uber's

Himmat is a which was launched by the through which women can alert in case of any emergency.

By joining hands with the cab aggregator, hopes to increase the reach of the application.

"Through this initiative, Uber joins hands with the law enforcement agency to add one more layer of safety for women riders using Uber," Uber said in a statement on Friday.

In the first phase of the partnership, Uber will develop a permanent in-app access for Himmat app, including a link to download it from the app store.

The second phase will allow users to directly access the Himmat app from within the

"Through this with Uber, we believe more women riders in will be sensitised about the availability of this assistance at hand. In addition to the Emergency Button in the Uber app, riders will now have one more touch point to access the helpline in case of an emergency," Sanjay Baniwal, Special Commissioner Police, Women Safety, said.

Shweta Rajpal Kohli, Head of Public Policy, Uber said: "Combining access to the Himmat app through Uber is a big step towards strengthening the safety net available to lakhs of women riders."