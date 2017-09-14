Dell launches VR-ready 'Precision 5720 All-in-One' in India at Rs 109,000

Expanding its flagship line of Precision devices, on Thursday launched virtual-reality (VR)-ready 'Precision 5720 All-in-One' workstation which features Intel Kaby Lake or XEON processors, enhanced integrated audio solution and a 4K touch option with fully articulating stand.

The 27-inch Precision 5720 is available in India at a starting price of Rs 109,000.



The workstation is touted as one of the world's first all-in-one (AIO) workstation, equipped with 'AMD Radeon Pro' graphics, ECC memory and Precision Optimiser — making it one of the most powerful all-in-one workstations.

"We are proud to offer the world's first VR capable supporting professional graphics and staying true to Precision's legacy of powering some of the greatest projects, and what better time to do this than the 20th anniversary of the product line," said Indrajit Belgundi, General Manager, Client Solutions Group, Dell, India.



The device has 4K Ultra HD display (available with touch option), ensuring high-performance applications work smoothly.

The device comes with 10 speaker sound-system powered by dynamic amplifiers.

The Precision 5720 can support up to three additional 4K displays at 60Hz or an additional 1x 5K and 1x 4K at 60Hz.

