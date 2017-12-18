Dell launches 'XPS 13' laptop in India at Rs 84,590 powered by Intel

in India on Monday launched a new laptop "XPS 13" in the country, starting at Rs 84,590. The 13.3-inch laptop is powered by Intel 8th generation core processors.

The device sports 'InfinityEdge' touch display that maximises screen space by squeezing a 13.3-inch display in an 11-inch form, the company said in a statement.

The laptop is embedded with IPS wide-viewing angles that allows users to enjoy 170-degree views on a bright, 400-nit screen.

"The XPS leads our ultrabook portfolio, passing on the legacy to more innovations, soon to come," said Alen Joe Jose, Product Marketing Director, Consumer and Small Business, Dell, India.

The device is 5.2 mm thin and weighs 1.22kg. The XPS 13 has Corning Gorilla Glass NBT for better durability.

It also features a new 'Thunderbolt 3' port, which is the newest generation of Type-C connectivity, enabling up to 8x the transfer speeds of USB 3.0 at up to 40Gbps and is twice as fast as 'Thunderbolt 2'.

"Dynamic Power Mode", engineered by Dell, delivers extra processing power, while intelligently monitoring and managing system temperatures.

"The mode with new 8th generation processors delivers up to 44 per cent improved performance over 7th gen processors," the company said.