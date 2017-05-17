Dell unveils gaming-centric laptops, desktop in India

Technology giant on Wednesday launched a new gaming portfolio in and announced an exclusive partnership with to deliver virtual reality (VR) experience at retail stores.

The portfolio has VR-ready " 15", " 17" and Inspiron gaming laptop. The company also introduced " R6".

"We are fulfilling the ultimate gaming experience through wider access and engagement with India's gaming community. has a definitive roadmap in this segment, making this the right time to expand our portfolio for a wider set of gamers," said P. Krishnakumar, Vice President, Consumer and Small Business, Dell,

Inspiron range features latest Intel processors for an enhanced gaming performance, NVIDIA GeForce graphics and an advanced thermal cooling design.

" 15" and " 17" notebook will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,64,990 and Rs 2,14,990, respectively.

" will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,79,990.

While the Inspiron 15 5000 gaming notebook will be available at a starting price of Rs 74,490, the Inspiron 15 7000 gaming notebook will cost Rs 82,490.