Dell unveils the world's smallest 13-inch laptop 'XPS 13' at Rs 95,000

Computer technology company Dell on Tuesday launched the world's smallest 13-inch laptop -- "XPS 13" (9370) -- in India.

The variant with Core i5 processor and Full HD display costs Rs 94,790 while the Core i7 processor with Full HD display is available for Rs 1,41,490 and Core i7 processor with Ultra HD display version costs Rs 1,59,790.

"The XPS brand is legendary; it leads our ultrabook portfolio.

From innovations in design philosophy using smarter materials to performance-driven sleek design construction, the 'XPS 13' is a great device," Ray Wah, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Consumer and Small Business Product Group, Dell, said in a statement.

The company also introduced "Dell Cinema" through which users can have three-pronged multi-sensory cinematic experience with rich colours and uninterrupted streaming.

The laptop features 4K Ultra HD infinity edge touch display with HDR in brushed aluminium body.

It's also the first laptop built with "GORE Thermal Insulation" feature which provides thermal conductivity levels lower than air in a thin, flexible format, thus, keeping the laptop cool, the company claimed.

The device comes with Intel 8th Generation Quad Core CPUs and support for 16GB LPDDR3 RAM and 512 GB PCIe SSD.

The laptops also come with with USB Type-C 3.1 (Gen 1) with power delivery and display port support and password-free log-in with Windows Hello.