Delta eyes deeper ties with Jet for access to Indian market, says executive

Delta Air Lines is exploring a deeper partnership with Jet Airways in order to gain access to the Indian market. "Travel demand for India is growing, so Delta is certainly keen to access this important market via our code-share partnership with Jet Airways and our other joint-venture partners," said Nat Pieper, senior vice-president of alliances at Delta. Pieper refused comment on stake sale talks between Delta and Jet Airways. In March 2016, the US air carrier Delta signed an extensive code-share partnership with Jet Airways, gaining access to more than 30 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?