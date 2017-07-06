Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Aamby Valley to be auctioned if Rs 552 cr not paid by July 15: SC to Sahara
Business Standard

Delta eyes deeper ties with Jet for access to Indian market, says executive

Delta pulled out of Indian market in 2015 and at present does not operate its own flights to India

Aneesh Phadnis  |  Mumbai 

Delta Air Lines is exploring a deeper partnership with Jet Airways in order to gain access to the Indian market. "Travel demand for India is growing, so Delta is certainly keen to access this important market via our code-share partnership with Jet Airways and our other joint-venture partners," said Nat Pieper, senior vice-president of alliances at Delta. Pieper refused comment on stake sale talks between Delta and Jet Airways. In March 2016, the US air carrier Delta signed an extensive code-share partnership with Jet Airways, gaining access to more than 30 ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH

Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.

LOGIN

EMAIL / USER NAME
PASSWORD
REMEMBER ME Forgot password?
LOGIN

Not a member yet ? Resister Now

Connect using any below

  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
  • Don't lose the opportunity of saving $26.77 per month
Total Amount
Rs. 0.00
To proceed, kindly select a subscription package

WHAT YOU GET

On Business Standard Digital

  • Access your subscription from anywhere. Be it your computer, tablet or smartphone using a browser or the App, Your Choice.
  • Access to exclusive content, features, opinions and comment, hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies. Get all the news upates at the end of each day through E-Mail.
  • Pick the industry that you want to track. And get a daily news letter specific to that industry. Cut out the clutter.
  • And stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio
  • Access 18 years of archival data

On Digital

  • Seamless access to WSJ.com with your Business Standard digital account.
  • Experience the best of the Journal's reporting, video and interactive features.
  • Read about the people and events shaping business, finance, technology, politics, technology and culture.
  • Stay informed with newsletters - an easy way to get WSJ content straight to your inbox - making life easier on your busiest days.
  • More business executives read the Journal globally than any other publication.
*Note :
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Delta eyes deeper ties with Jet for access to Indian market, says executive

Delta pulled out of Indian market in 2015 and at present does not operate its own flights to India

Delta pulled out of Indian market in 2015 and at present does not operate its own flights to India Delta Air Lines is exploring a deeper partnership with Jet Airways in order to gain access to the Indian market. "Travel demand for India is growing, so Delta is certainly keen to access this important market via our code-share partnership with Jet Airways and our other joint-venture partners," said Nat Pieper, senior vice-president of alliances at Delta. Pieper refused comment on stake sale talks between Delta and Jet Airways. In March 2016, the US air carrier Delta signed an extensive code-share partnership with Jet Airways, gaining access to more than 30 ... image
Business Standard
177 22

Delta eyes deeper ties with Jet for access to Indian market, says executive

Delta pulled out of Indian market in 2015 and at present does not operate its own flights to India

Delta Air Lines is exploring a deeper partnership with Jet Airways in order to gain access to the Indian market. "Travel demand for India is growing, so Delta is certainly keen to access this important market via our code-share partnership with Jet Airways and our other joint-venture partners," said Nat Pieper, senior vice-president of alliances at Delta. Pieper refused comment on stake sale talks between Delta and Jet Airways. In March 2016, the US air carrier Delta signed an extensive code-share partnership with Jet Airways, gaining access to more than 30 ...

image
Business Standard
177 22