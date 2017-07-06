Delta eyes deeper ties with Jet for access to Indian market, says executive

Delta pulled out of Indian market in 2015 and at present does not operate its own flights to India

Delta Air Lines is exploring a deeper partnership with Jet Airways in order to gain access to the Indian market. "Travel demand for India is growing, so Delta is certainly keen to access this important market via our code-share partnership with Jet Airways and our other joint-venture partners," said Nat Pieper, senior vice-president of alliances at Delta. Pieper refused comment on stake sale talks between Delta and Jet Airways. In March 2016, the US air carrier Delta signed an extensive code-share partnership with Jet Airways, gaining access to more than 30 ...

Aneesh Phadnis