Demand for compact cars, utility vehicles push Maruti's Nov sales up 14%

The country's largest car maker India (MSI) on Friday reported 14.1 per cent increase in total sales at 1,54,600 units in November as against 1,35,550 units in the year-ago month.



The company's domestic sales stood at 1,45,300 units, up 15 per cent from 1,26,325 units in November last year, said in a statement.



Sales of mini segment cars, including Alto and WagonR, witnessed a 1.8 per cent decline to 38,204 units during the month under review from 38,886 units in November 2016, said.The auto major further said sales of the compact segment comprising Swift, Estilo, Dzire and Baleno jumped by 32.4 per cent to units last month as against 65,447 units in the year- ago month.said sales of mid-sized sedan Ciaz declined by 26.2 per cent to 4,009 units during the month.Sales of utility vehicles, including Gypsy, Grand Vitara, Ertiga, S-Cross and compact SUV Vitara Brezza increased by 34 per cent to 23,072 units in November, from 17,215 units in the same month of 2016.Sales of vans — Omni and Eeco — increased by 10.8 per cent to 13,565 units last month as against 12,238 units in the year-ago period.Exports in November grew marginally to 9,300 units as compared with 9,225 units in the same month last year, said.