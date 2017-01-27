Demand for luxury SUVs strengthens in a sluggish market

The trend of steep growth in demand for sports utility vehicles (SUVs) is not just limited to the mass market for passenger vehicles.

Affluent buyers of are also demonstrating a rising preference for these vehicles that offer a stronger road presence, greater comfort and safety. Luxury car makers are seeing a strong demand for in an otherwise sluggish market.

, country's biggest luxury car player. Mercedes sold 13,231 units in the Indian market last calendar year against its best ever annual volume of 13,502 units in 2015. "SUV is the strongest growing segment from our perspective and enquiries remain strong. For us, the volumes of SUV grew by 50% in 2016. As of now, about 40% of our sales come from SUVs," said Roland Folger, managing director and chief executive officer at, country's biggest luxury car player. Mercedes sold 13,231 units in the Indian market last calendar year against its best ever annual volume of 13,502 units in 2015.

The growth of SUV sales in the luxury car market is identical to the strong growth seen in the mass market for passenger vehicles. are the fastest growing segment in the passenger vehicle space.

Unlike cars and vans which are struggling to post a high single-digit growth, are clocking a high double-digit growth. In the first nine months of FY17, domestic sales of cars and vans grew at 2.4% and 1.7% respectively. stole the show with a 33% growth. In fact, it is the that are driving growth in the domestic passenger vehicle market. Every fourth passenger vehicle sold in the country is now a SUV. The number was one out of five a year ago.

People are reacting to much more than traditional sedans across the age group. "Many now prefer due to its sitting position which gives you a better control. We have seven models in our SUV range. Such a range is not there with most players in the mass market," said Folger.

Interestingly, most of the luxury are diesel cars but saw little impact of the uncertainties arising out of the eight-month long diesel ban (lifted in August 2016) in national capital region.

The other two leading luxury car makers did not share specific numbers related to SUV but maintained that they are witnessing a strong demand for these vehicles. "The demand for our cars including have grown in the last couple of years. Spurred by the demand for our SUVs, we are now locally producing all our Q range models ( Q3, Q5, Q7). A popular choice of the Bollywood celebrities and big industrialists, the Q7 paved the way for the luxury SUV market," said in response to the query.

BMW has launched a range of in last one year. "Luxury are gaining popularity among the Indian customers due to a variety of reasons. Where the road conditions are not good, a sturdy vehicle with increased ground clearance plays an important role in navigation," said a company spokesperson. BMW India sales grew 14% in 2016 to 7,861 units. Companies said the demand for luxury is stronger in markets of North India such as national capital region and states like Punjab and Haryana.