Demand for passenger, commercial vehicles push Mahindra's Nov sales up 14%

Auto major Mahindra and Mahindra (M&M) on Friday reported 18 per cent increase in total sales at 38,570 units in November.



It had sold 32,564 units in the same month last year, said in a statement.



In the domestic market, its sales grew 21 per cent to 36,039 units last month compared to 29,869 in November 2016.Exports declined 6 per cent to 2,531 units against 2,695 units in the year-ago month.Sales of passenger vehicles, including Scorpio, XUV500, Xylo, Bolero and Verito, increased 21 per cent to 16,030 units compared to 13,198 units in the same month last year.Commercial vehicle sales was up 22 per cent to 15,554 units in November against 12,718 units in the year-ago period, said.President Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said:"We are happy to be in a positive growth phase for November 2017, which is usually a lean period post the festive season."We expect our growth momentum to continue on the back of some recent refresh launches as well as the positivity of our product portfolio.