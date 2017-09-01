JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

Suzuki Motorcycle India sales jump 54% at 56,745 units August
Business Standard

Demand for Verna boosts Hyundai domestic sales by 9% in August

The company had sold 43,201 units in August 2016, HMIL said in a statement

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

hyundai
Hyundai Motor. Photo: Reuters

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported 9 per cent increase in domestic sales at 47,103 units in August.

The company had sold 43,201 units in August 2016, HMIL said in a statement.

HMIL Director, sales and marketing, Rakesh Srivastava said August sales were boosted by strong response to the newly launched Verna that received more than 7,000 bookings within 10 days of launch.

He said the market faced challenges from floods in many states and also speculations on the GST cess increase.

Srivastava, however, said the company expects strong sales in the festive season on the back of a good and widespread monsoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 16:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements