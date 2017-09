Demand for Verna boosts Hyundai domestic sales by 9% in August

Motor India Ltd (HMIL) today reported 9 per cent increase in domestic sales at 47,103 units in August.



The company had sold 43,201 units in August 2016, said in a statement.



Director, sales and marketing, said August sales were boosted by strong response to the newly launched Verna that received more than 7,000 bookings within 10 days of launch.



He said the market faced challenges from floods in many states and also speculations on the cess increase.



Srivastava, however, said the company expects strong sales in the festive season on the back of a good and widespread monsoon.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)