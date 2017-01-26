Demonetisation impact key for L&T Q3 numbers

L&T has a heavy exposure to migrant labour force, which is paid in cash

L&T has a heavy exposure to migrant labour force, which is paid in cash

Demonitisation could be a key element in Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) December quarter financial performance, say analysts. The engineering major will announce its third quarter results on Saturday. In a Bloomberg poll, 20 analysts estimated the company‘s consolidated revenue at Rs 27,029.9 crore. Of these, 19 analysts expected the consolidated profit to be at Rs 1,076 crore. In the corresponding quarter last year, the company reported revenues from operations at Rs 25,829 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 1,035 crore. “L&T's revenue growth would be driven by ...

Amritha Pillay