Demonetisation over, companies eye bigger slice of the consumer's wallet

Companies from retail to electricals to manufacturing seek a bigger foray into consumer goods

India’s robust consumption story has prompted several firms to target a larger share of the consumer’s wallet. As people put behind them and the economy gears up for the Goods & Services Tax (GST) regime, from retail to electricals to manufacturing are looking at a bigger foray into



The RP- Group, which operates nearly 121 stores under Spencer’s Retail, plans to launch an entire range of fast-moving (FMCG) in the next few months. The foray will include products in personal care, health care and food & beverages at an investment of Rs 10,000 crore. The aim, according to group Chairman Sanjiv Goenka, is to derive a third of its revenue from in the next few years.



has already said that it proposes to touch Rs 1 lakh crore in turnover by 2030, much of which will come from newer businesses it has invested in the last decade and a half, which include food and



Food, in particular, is expected to contribute a lion’s share of the 2030 target as invests heavily in it. This business is already estimated to be Rs 7,200 crore in size and is eying the Rs 10,000-crore-mark in the near term.



Speaking to Business Standard, Hemant Malik, divisional chief executive, foods division, ITC, said, “We are constantly evaluating newer categories where we can enter. At this moment, my team is looking at seven to eight new categories.”



has already stepped into luxury chocolates and gourmet coffee in the past few months and is expected to strengthen its presence in juices and segments in the future. The company is also refocusing its attention on categories such as potato chips and cookies to grow share, besides working on segments such as noodles, where share has grown to 23 per cent now from 17 per cent earlier, Malik said. Forays into tea and other food and beverage categories are also likely in the future, company sources said.



The country’s largest retailer, Future Group, is eyeing a tenfold growth in its food and business in the next five years, driven largely by listed firm Future Consumer Ltd, whose turnover is nearly Rs 2,000 crore.



The plan, according to Chief Executive Officer Kishore Biyani, is to manufacture, market and distribute not only its own products, but also those that are part of its portfolio through joint ventures and alliances. In the past two years, Biyani has been quietly stitching up such deals, introducing international brands such as (in beverages) and in personal care. Parallely, the group has been growing its in-house and food brands and is also expanding its small-store network from 4,000 to 10,000 in a bid to improve distribution.



Besides these, firms such as and Syska, popular in the electricals and lighting segments, have already forayed into areas such as personal grooming and durables and are looking at a well-rounded presence in consumer electronics. acquired the consumer durables business of for Rs 1,600 crore in February, adding to its existing portfolio of small appliances. Havells’ Chairman and Managing Director said the company was keen to leverage its distribution network as it expanded into new areas.



Another company looking to leverage its distribution strength is Eveready Industries, which is eyeing joint ventures with Southeast Asian in the food and personal care categories, MD said. While categories such as batteries, flashlights, lighting and appliances are expected to be core to the company in the near term, tie-ups in will be the company’s future building blocks, Khaitan said.



