Den Networks, GTPL, Hathway top picks in cable space

The stocks of Hathway Cable & Datacom and Den Networks saw a sharp uptick on reports that Reliance Jio was planning to acquire a company in the cable television space to improve its broadband reach. In fact, in the past few months, stocks of cable companies, or listed multi-system operators (MSOs), have been in demand (see chart). However, the road ahead may not be smooth, even as there is scope for consolidation and potential for growth. MSOs provide fixed-line paid cable services mainly to local cable operators (LCOs), which in turn carry the feed to end consumers. They ...