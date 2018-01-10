Deposit money as directed, Tihar is not far, Supreme Court warns Jaypee

The on Wednesday told Associates to deposit Rs 1.25 billion as directed failing which it would be held in contempt of court and could land in Tihar Jail.

The amount is part of the Rs 20 bn that the top court had directed Associates to deposit with its registry to pay the home buyers of Infratech seeking a refund of their money.

Associates has to deposit the Rs 1.25 billion by January 25.

A bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.

M. Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud also directed Associates to file an affidavit stating all the housing projects they were developing.

The court said that it would only at a later stage see an application by the Reserve Bank of India seeking the top court's nod for initiating proceedings under the Insolvency and Code (IBC) against Associates.