Deshpande Foundation to set up India's largest start-up incubator

Incubator in Hubballi will be sector-agnostic; will take in entrepreneurs of all backgrounds

The Deshpande Foundation, philanthropy arm of Silicon Valley entrepreneur Gururaj ‘Desh’ Deshpande, will launch the country’s largest start-up incubation centre here (earlier Hubli), alongside the new campus of information technology giant Infosys. The foundation aims to promote entrepreneurship in India’s tier-II and tier-III cities. It is investing Rs 30 crore in the centre, to be opened this September and able to seat 1,200 people at any point. “We need 10 million new entrepreneurs and roughly a million of them will come from tier-I cities. ...

Alnoor Peermohamed