Despite layoffs, start-ups and IT firms draw job seekers: LinkedIn survey

Despite thousands of layoffs by and infornmation technology firms in recent times, these remain the most sought-after workplaces in India, shows a study by professional social network







One of India's largest companies, Reliance Industries, jumped 13 places to find the tenth spot on the list, whereas was the only telecom company on the list. The top two spots in the list continue to be held by and Amazon, respectively, for a second straight year. The list of 25 top in India also saw other tech like One97 Communications (4), Tech Mahindra (14), Swiggy (15), IDFC Bank (17), (20), Grofers (22), McKinsey & Company (24) and Oracle (25). Among the making upward movements are Ola from last year’s 10 to 5, OYO Rooms from 16 to 9, and Cisco from 24 to 16.One of India's largest companies, Reliance Industries, jumped 13 places to find the tenth spot on the list, whereas was the only telecom company on the list.

The list of top 25 is computed with a combination of data, including reach, engagement, job interest, retention, and an editorial lens. It's based on the actions of job seekers and professionals with editorial oversight, highlighting the most in demand.

Inclination towards homegrown companies, which offer new possibilities and opportunities for talent within the country, are increasingly being considered by job seekers, said the report. From leading tech multinationals to start-ups, 13 homegrown found place in the list including HCL Technologies (6), and Wipro (18). The list also saw six making to the top 25.

“India Inc is thriving, backed by an increasing business friendly sentiment and a positive economic trajectory. Understanding the pulse of a younger employee base, enterprises in India are working to build an ethos that drives performance and also delivers a rich workplace experience. We analysed India's most attractive employers to understand how their culture and growth opportunities appeal to Indian professionals and interestingly, home grown are leading the list.” said Irfan Abdulla, Director Talent Solutions & Learning Solutions, India.

Last year, the Indian start-up industry also saw many ups and downs throughout the year. India’s largest e-commerce firm, Flipkart, made headlines for their continuous markdowns in valuation by Morgan Stanley ( Click here ) and top level management quitting the company ( Click here ).



And now, the Indian Information Technology sector has been beset by layoffs. Business Standard had reported last week, that sector is seeing a spate of layoffs by majors like Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and Cognizant.