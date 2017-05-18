Despite layoffs, start-ups and IT firms draw job seekers: LinkedIn survey

Despite thousands of layoffs by start-ups
and infornmation technology firms in recent times, these companies
remain the most sought-after workplaces in India, shows a study by professional social network LinkedIn.
The top two spots in the list continue to be held by Flipkart
and Amazon, respectively, for a second straight year. The list of 25 top companies
in India also saw other tech companies
like One97 Communications (4), Tech Mahindra (14), Swiggy (15), IDFC Bank (17), Vodafone
(20), Grofers (22), McKinsey & Company (24) and Oracle (25). Among the companies
making upward movements are Ola from last year’s 10 to 5, OYO Rooms from 16 to 9, and Cisco from 24 to 16.
One of India's largest companies, Reliance Industries, jumped 13 places to find the tenth spot on the list, whereas Vodafone
was the only telecom company on the list.
The list of top 25 companies
is computed with a combination of LinkedIn
data, including reach, engagement, job interest, retention, and an editorial lens. It's based on the actions of job seekers and professionals with editorial oversight, highlighting the companies
most in demand.
Inclination towards homegrown companies, which offer new possibilities and opportunities for talent within the country, are increasingly being considered by job seekers, said the report. From leading tech multinationals to start-ups, 13 homegrown companies
found place in the list including HCL Technologies (6), and Wipro (18). The list also saw six start-ups
making it
to the top 25.
“India Inc is thriving, backed by an increasing business friendly sentiment and a positive economic trajectory. Understanding the pulse of a younger employee base, enterprises in India are working to build an ethos that drives performance and also delivers a rich workplace experience. We analysed India's most attractive employers to understand how their culture and growth opportunities appeal to Indian professionals and interestingly, home grown companies
are leading the list.” said Irfan Abdulla, Director Talent Solutions & Learning Solutions, LinkedIn
India.
Last year, the Indian start-up industry also saw many ups and downs throughout the year. India’s largest e-commerce firm, Flipkart, made headlines for their continuous markdowns in valuation by Morgan Stanley (Click here
) and top level management quitting the company (Click here
).
Last year, Flipkart was rated as the number one company where people wanted to work. It was also one of the first companies to offer six months of maternity leave and sabbatical option.
And now, the Indian Information Technology sector has been beset by layoffs. Business Standard had reported last
week, that sector is seeing a spate of layoffs by IT
majors like Tech Mahindra, Wipro, Infosys and Cognizant.
|
1
|
Flipkart
|
13
|
Deloitte India
|
2
|
Amazon
|
14
|
Tech Mahindra
|
3
|
KPMG India
|
15
|
Swiggy
|
4
|
One97 Communications
|
16
|
Cisco
|
5
|
Ola
|
17
|
IDFC Bank
|
6
|
HCL Technologies
|
18
|
Wipro
|
7
|
Adobe
|
19
|
Tata Communications
|
8
|
Alphabet
|
20
|
Vodafone
|
9
|
OYO Rooms
|
21
|
Cognizant
|
10
|
Reliance Industries
|
22
|
Grofers
|
11
|
Capgemini
|
23
|
MakeMyTrip.com
|
12
|
Accenture
|
24
|
McKinsey & Company
|
|
|
25
|
Oracle
