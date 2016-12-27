ITC: Despite price hikes, uncertainty remains high

Even as Street cheered price hikes, uncertainty on taxes under GST a key overhang for tobacco major

ITC's decision to raise prices in two of its cigarettes brands — Gold Flake regular (69 mm) and Navy Cut (74 mm) — by about 14 per cent was cheered by the Street, but investors should tread carefully given the uncertainty on taxes. To begin with, the Street’s reaction is because the price hike can bring multiple gains for ITC. It will lead to higher operating profit margins in the cigarettes business. Second, it can help offset some of the fall in cigarette volumes arising from demonetisation. Third, the hike could also help ITC pre-empt a potential ...

Sheetal Agarwal