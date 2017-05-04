Despite Trump move, India biz to remain innovation hub for Adobe

American software giant on Wednesday said 30 per cent of its research and development personnel work in India, making a fundamental contribution to each of its product, and hinted the country would continue to be the innovation hub for it.

“A lot of our intellectual property gets created out of India. We have over 30 per cent of our R&D staff sitting out of India. We also have got the global services delivery centre in this country,” India country head Kulmeet Bawa told reporters here.

The company employs 4,200 people across three centres in Noida and Bengaluru, which together employ a fourth of its global workforce.

“Virtually, every single product that we deliver, there is some fundamental work that is being done here in India,” global chairman and chief executive said.

“We have always said we are going to do very fundamental and deep-rooted technology work and it continues to be there,” Narayen added in the comments that come amid increased concern on the rising protectionist tendencies in the US under after Donald Trump’s election as President.

The Mumbai-born global head of also said India is taking a leap in various products and leading the way for the world.

Bawa said the company was looking at India more as an innovation hub, rather than as a market for its product.

From a business perspective, where there’s a perception of its products being very expensive, Bawa said works with all the top

Narayen acknowledged that there was “absolute piracy” in the Indian market which it had been combating and added that there was sizeable traction on the creative side as well.

He said globally, looks at ‘experience cloud’ which is targeted at undergoing a digital transformation as the biggest growth engine, going ahead.