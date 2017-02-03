Company
Business Standard

DGCA finds 422 air safety violations in 2016

DGCA said 272 pilots including crew members were suspended in 2016

ANI  |  New Delhi 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday said it detected 422 air safety violations against 275 in 2015 based on 2016 data. 

The DGCA said 272 pilots including crew members were suspended; 42 pilots were kept off roaster and 108 pilots got a warning.

SpiceJet reported the highest number of suspensions in 2016, followed by Jet Airways, 53 and 41 IndiGo pilots and crew members facing suspensions for air safety violations.

The DGCA called Indigo airlines off-duty pilot and two DIAL electricians for questioning. Earlier, an Indigo flight had overshot in front of SpiceJet.

A mishap was turned away at the Indira Gandhi International airport after an Indigo flight and Spicejet flight had come face to face.

The incident took place on December 27, 2016. The IndiGo flight had just arrived from Lucknow with 160 passengers and Spicejet flight with 187 on board was about to take off for Hyderabad when the two aircraft came close.

