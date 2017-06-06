DGCA to conduct safety audit for Jet Airways after a number of incidents

Since August last year, Jet aircraft have been involved in eight serious incidents

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will conduct a comprehensive safety audit of full-service carrier Jet Airways’ operations, after a series of aberrant incidents involving its aircraft in the past 10 months. Since August last year, Jet aircraft have been involved in eight serious incidents — including pilots going incommunicado, ground collision as well as tailstrike, or the tail of an aircraft striking the runway. Four of these incidents occurred abroad. These set alarm bells ringing, as the India aviation sector will undergo an audit by the ...

Arindam Majumder