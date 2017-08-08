Dhampur Sugar Q1 profit jumps two-fold to Rs 62.63 cr

Mills Ltd today reported two-fold jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 62.63 crore for the quarter ended June on higher sales.



Its net profit stood at Rs 31.30 crore in the year-ago period, the Delhi-based company said in a regulatory filing.



Total income rose to Rs 896.61 crore during the first quarter of this fiscal from Rs 524.46 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.Sugar have earned good profit during the 2016- 17 marketing year (October-September) on account of better sales realisation because of lower sugar production.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)