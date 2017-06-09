Company
Business Standard

Dhawan pips Kohli in share of BCCI's revenue from games

Cricketer Virat Kohli is currently the highest grosser in endorsement deals

Virat Kohli
Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli during a press conference in Mumbai

Cricketer Virat Kohli is among the highest grossers in endorsement deals but his share of the tax-free spoils from the gross revenue of the Board of Control for Cricket in India from international games in 2015-16 is slightly lower than his Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan’s.
While left-handed opener Dhawan has received  Rs 87.76 lakh, Kohli has pocketed Rs 83.07 lakh as his share, according to information on the website of the Indian cricket board on payments over
 


Rs 25 lakh made in May. The third highest in this category is Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 81.06 lakh) while in joint fourth place are Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma (Rs 73.02 lakh each).
 

