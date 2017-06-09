Dhawan pips Kohli in share of BCCI's revenue from games

-
ALSO READIndian blind cricket team captain pitches for BCCI affiliation Puma signs Team India captain Virat Kohli as brand ambassador BCCI's money woes continue as cricketers go unpaid, PCB threatens to sue Timing of 'rift' between Kumble and Kohli not right, says Sunil Gavaskar Anil Kumble may no longer be Team India's head coach; BCCI keeps post open
-
Cricketer Virat Kohli is among the highest grossers in endorsement deals but his share of the tax-free spoils from the gross revenue of the Board of Control for Cricket in India from international games in 2015-16 is slightly lower than his Delhi and India teammate Shikhar Dhawan’s.
While left-handed opener Dhawan has received Rs 87.76 lakh, Kohli has pocketed Rs 83.07 lakh as his share, according to information on the website of the Indian cricket board on payments over
Rs 25 lakh made in May. The third highest in this category is Ajinkya Rahane (Rs 81.06 lakh) while in joint fourth place are Ravichandran Ashwin and Rohit Sharma (Rs 73.02 lakh each).
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU