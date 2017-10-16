DHFL profit up 26% at Rs 293 cr during July-Sept

Housing financier today reported a 26.1 per cent rise in net to Rs 293.30 crore for the quarter ended in September this year compared to Rs 232.62 crore in the same period of last year.



Total of the company grew by 21 per cent to Rs 2,614.25 crore in July-September, against Rs 2,161.38 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Corporation Ltd (DHFL) said in a regulatory filing.



The board of the company at the meeting held today also declared an interim of Rs 3 per share or 30 per cent on equity share for 2017-18.is engaged in the business of providing loans for purchase or construction of residential houses.The loans sanctioned during the quarter ended of September this fiscal rose by 68 per cent from a year ago to Rs 14,201.03 crore, while disbursements rose by 51 per cent to Rs 9,949.72 crore.closed 3.84 per cent higher at Rs 558.55 on