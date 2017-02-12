Did CEO Vishal Sikka just take a dig at Infosys founders on Twitter?

A dead issue is being raked up again, Infosys Chief Executive Officer Vishal Sikka
seemed to be hinting,poetically, in a Twitter post possibly referring to company founder N R Narayana Murthy's allegations of lapses in corporate governance, specifically over severance pay to former employees.
Posting a picture of the reports he was reading during a flight, Sikka, quoting a verse by the lyricist Gulzar, tweeted, "jo soye hain khabaron
(news) mein unko jagana naheen
...." Some felt Sikka was indicating the issue of the Rs 17.38 crore severance pay package, equivalent to 24 months of pay, to its former chief financial officer Rajiv Bansal
a year ago was a closed issue.
Sikka, who is based in the US, is travelling to India this week as the company faces fresh charges from Murthy, who has accused Infosys of failing in its disclosure and corporate governance norms. For now, Sikka has the backing of the Infosys board which has defended his actions, while standing behind him on his target of $20 billion revenue by 2020. If Infosys meets its forecast for the year to March, it could reach a revenue of $10 billion.
