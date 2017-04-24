Didn't recieve any order: SpiceJet clarifies on warrant against MD

Airline major on Monday issued a clarification on the warrant issued against its managing director for ignoring its two-year-old order to reimburse the air ticket's cost to a passenger, who was not allowed to board the plane.

The in its statement said that the company never in receipt of any complaint or order passed by the District Consumer Forum two years ago related to a consumer matter.

"The company and its officers are responsible citizens with the highest regard to law and compliances and any attempt to substantiate the contrary is baseless and unwarranted," the statement read.

It further stated that the company was only in receipt of execution petition filed by the complainant in the said matter and the company had already complied with the order of the forum in its totality.

"The company and its officers shall be taking all necessary steps to defend itself in the matter should there be any requirement," read the statement.

On April 20, 2015, Navdeep Gupta had bought a ticket for going from Delhi to Hyderabad by a flight.

The departure time of the flight number SG-124 was 8.40 pm.

The allegation is that on April 21, 2015, at 7.40 pm when Gupta reached the counter of the airline he was not issued the boarding pass to board the aircraft.

Regardless of the online booking, hard copies of the ticket were sought.



Meanwhile, he missed the flight due to the negligence of the airline employees.

After this, the traveller asked for the ticket's money, but the airlines did not return the ticket price of Rs 5,000.

On this, the consumer demanded ticket amount and loss through senior advocate Devendra Varshney and initiated against the airlines in District Consumer Forum, Sambhal.

District Consumer Forum Sambhal, on October 25, 2015, ordered to pay the amount to the subscriber of Rs. 5,000, no-rupee interest and Rs. 1,000 for the ticket.

But the airline company did not comply with the order. Following this, the forum again filed a complaint.

District Consumer Forum Sambhal later issued a bailable warrant for the arrest of managing director of