Diesel car sales fell to 27% in FY17, says MoS for Heavy Industries Supriyo

Three-fourths of fuel cars sold in India in 2016-17 were petrol whereas of plummeted to 27 per cent, from 47 per cent in 2012-13, indicating that may be on the way out, the government said today.



According to data on fuel-wise percentage in domestic placed in Parliament today, the percentage of sold in India has been consistently since 2012-13.



Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers has intimated that the recent ban by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on of more than 10 years old is one of the reasons for the drop versus gasoline (petrol) cars, Minister of State for Heavy Industries said in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.While the percentage of sold in 2012-13 was 47 per cent, it came down to 42 per cent in 2013-14, 37 per cent in 2014-15, 34 per cent in 2015-16 and subsequently to 27 per cent in 2016-17.On the other hand, the percentage of petrol cars has been rising continuously to 73 per cent in 2016-17, from 53 per cent in 2012-13, 58 per cent in 2013-14, 63 per cent in 2014-15 and 66 per cent in 2015-16.The government has always taken a stand in various affidavits submitted before the that all fuels are equal and have a separate emission footprint, said the minister.

