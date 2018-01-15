Digital driving discretionary spends as clients cut budget, says Infosys

-
Even as the demand for traditional technology services continues to remain soft, spending on digital and newer technologies is becoming a major thrust areas of clients’, with most of their discretionary spending going into this area, said Infosys, in which it reported faster growth in digital including newer platforms, and services, in the just ended quarter.
Digital largely includes services and solutions offered in areas like cloud, big data and analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things and machine learning. This now accounts for around a quarter of Infosys’ revenue and would continue to see faster growth, said U B Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys.
