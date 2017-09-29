Digital India drives $7.4 bn investments in Indian internet cos in 9 months

Indian have received investments worth $7.4 billion in the last nine months till September. This indicates a revival of interest among global as the country furthers its digital push to get more people to transact online.

According to data from researcher Tracxn, firms got $7.4 billion in the nine months till September as against $4.5 billion in 2016, when had shied away from putting their money on unless a profitable route was visible, Economic Times reported on Friday.

In the previous year, venture capital firms invested $7.6 billion on consumer that chased growth by throwing money to buy customers.

In 2017, Japanese investor added to the funding by refocusing its interest in India - through and - after its failure. had written off close to $1 billion in before it tried to engineer a merger with Flipkart, but the founders of the Delhi-based online marketplace wanted to remain independent.

In May, pumped in $1.4 billion through the Paytm Mall, which has taken the third place in the market and around $ 2.5 billion in Flipkart, part of it to buy Tiger Global's stake in the country's largest marketplace.

Besides this, backed its portfolio company with $250 million, continuing its streak of betting large amounts in firms that is looking to disrupt traditional business models.

Data from Tracxn suggests that around $6.9 billion is in growth state deals, reiterating the fact that are backing winners than throwing money at every single company with a promising idea.

Since the launch of last year, India has seen a massive jump in data usage, bringing in more small town users to access the This has also resulted in increased online access to users who are consuming content and