Digital medium allows advertisers more than 30-second spots: Brian Sullivan

With digital the power in television has come back to the consumer, Brian Sullivan, President and COO, Digital Consumer Group, Fox Networks Group, tells Vanita Kohli-Khandekar What is the thinking behind Fox Now (Fox’s own online streaming service launched earlier this year)? The old model (of delivering television) is not sustainable for the consumer and the news model is not sustainable for the business. The old model had consumers paying $100 or more a month for bundles of TV channels and the new one has them paying $10. The missing $90 is not going to Netflix, ...