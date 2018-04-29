Digital push: Insurance brands look to engage with the millennial buyer

Go where the consumer is, is a mantra every marketing school drills into its students. But in doing that Indian insurance companies such as Reliance General Insurance, HDFC Life and IndiaFirst Life Insurance (a joint venture between Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and the UK-based Legal & General) are experimenting with the tone, content and storytelling methods on digital media.

Reliance General has curated a graphic novel on Twitter called Dark Travel Tales. The social media team invited people to come up with a host of ‘what-if’ situations, imagine all that could go ...