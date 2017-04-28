Company
Business Standard

Digital transaction in ITC's rural hypermarket up 13%

The company had started offering a 1% discount on purchase of ITC products across Choupal Saagars

BS Reporter 

As a direct effect of note ban, with people opting for cashless transactions, digital modes of payment in ITC’s rural hypermarket chain, Choupal Saagar, shot up by 13 per cent from November 2016 till April this year.

ITC said that following note ban, it had undertaken several initiatives to encourage customers and create extensive awareness to move towards cashless transactions across its network of Choupal Saagars. 

“As a result, cashless transactions at Choupal Saagars increased from eight per cent to 21 per cent post demonetisation,” the company said.

To promote digital payments, the company had sent 600,000 SMSes to its customer base on how its rural hypermarkets have geared up to promote digital patyment. An extensive campaign inside its stores, promoting electronic payments, was undertaken and, awareness camps for about 1,000 farmers in Sehore, in association with the Krishi Vigyan Kendra on ease of using card-swiping machines was undertaken.

The firm has started offering a one per cent discount on purchase of ITC products across Choupal Saagars.

Business Standard
Business Standard
