Digitial economy: MobiKwik ties with AIIMS for cashless payment facilities

Domestic mobile wallet platform on Tuesday said it has tied up with All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here to convert all its payment facilities cashless.

According to the company, the service will start with resident doctors, staff and visitors who can pay with the mobile wallet in the institution's cafeteria.

"Payment of doctor's consultation, tests and other services will be made cashless by the first week of January 2017," the company said in a statement.

The company has also launched a mobile app, lite, to support masses with low data connectivity and dated smartphones with technology limitations in accessing mobile payments.

The mobile wallet major, with 45 million users, has recently partnered with Amul, NASVI and many more to facilitate acceptability and adoption of digital mode of payments across India.