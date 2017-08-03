Digitisation: IBM launches first 'Machine Learning Hub' in Bengaluru

major on Thursday opened its first " (ML) Hub" in which would provide a physical space to organisations for hands-on training on

Through the 'ML Hubs', professionals, business analysts and engineers could work with IBM's science experts to understand and learn the to visualise, analyse and interpret

'Machine Learning' termed by IBMer decades ago has evolved significantly. Today, it is the entry point to the cognitive era, enabling enterprises to drive critical insights. With India's focus on digitisation, it's an apt time for organisations to make this transition," said Gaurav Sharma, Vice President, India Labs and Vice President, Growth India &

'ML Hub' also provides a platform for like-minded enterprises to collaborate and transform their science processes.

The company has similar 'ML Hubs' in Toronto, San Jose, California, at IBM's Lab, Beijing, and Boblingen,