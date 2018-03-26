Dilip Buildcon bags Rs 41.14-billion projects in Karnataka, Maharashtra

Highway developer (DBL) on Monday said it has bagged projects worth a total Rs 41.14 billion (Rs 4,114 crore) from state-run NHAI in and

The projects are to be built on 'Hybrid Annuity Mode', the company added.

"DBL has been declared L-l bidder for new Four Hybrid Annuity Projects valued at Rs 41.145 billion (Rs 4,114.5 crore) by the National Highways Authority of India in the states of and Maharashtra," the company said in a BSE filing.

In Karnataka, the work is to four-lane Byrapura to Challakere section of NH-150 A, it said.

In Maharashtra, the task is four-laning of three road sections of 166, the company added.