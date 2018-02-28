Dilip Buildcon wins Rs 20-bn hybrid annuity project from NHAI in Andhra

Highways builder on Wednesday said that has declared it as the lowest bidder for a Rs 20.13 billion highway project in Andhra Pradesh to be done under hybrid annuity mode.



"The company has been declared L-1 bidder by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for a new hybrid annuity project in Andhra Pradesh," Ltd (DBL) said in BSE regulatory.



The project pertains to six-laning of section of NH 5 (new NH 16) from Km 681 to km 731.78 km under Bharatmala Pariyojna on hybrid annuity mode.



DBL said it had bid for Rs 20.13 billion.



The construction period for the 50.8 km project is 30 months.