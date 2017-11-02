The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has kicked off the process of sale of government stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) by appointing consultants and sending an information memorandum to the buyer, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Tuesday.
Dipam keeps ball rolling for HPCL stake sale
ONGC, which is buying govt's stake, will sell its own holding in IOC and GAIL, and raise Rs 25,000 cr from market to finance the deal
Shine Jacob |
http://mybs.in/2UaGNk7
The Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (Dipam) has kicked off the process of sale of government stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) by appointing consultants and sending an information memorandum to the buyer, state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) said on Tuesday.
- Redefine power & automation with EcoStruxure Grid
- Four-sided curved ceramic body Smart Phone. Click here
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- Adopt the future-ready EcoStruxure Grid
- Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 now available in India
- Full screen display smartphone made for the world. Rs 3599/-
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU