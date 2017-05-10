Dish TV and Videcon d2h amalgamation receives CCI nod

DTH operator DishTV has received approval from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for the proposed scheme of arrangement for the amalgamation of into its fold in consideration for new stock issuance by DishTV to the shareholders of

The company has already received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and Limited (BSE) for the proposed scheme of arrangement.

Further, as per the directions issued by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Mumbai bench, a meeting of the Equity Shareholders of the Company will be convened on Friday, May 12 to obtain shareholders' approval for the scheme.