Dish TV partners with ICICI Bank for digital payments

Dish TV India CEO said this will drive higher customer adoption and be a part of digital economy

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV Thursday said it has tied-up with private lender for payments.



"We are glad to announce a new payment method which is another customer-oriented initiative in the industry to recharge through unified payment interface (UPI) transactions," Chief Executive Officer Arun Kapoor said in a statement.



"This alliance with through UPI will drive higher customer adoption and allow them to be a part of the economy. This will also aid our vastly spread customers with or without Internet access to recharge conveniently," Kapoor added.



Commenting on the tie-up Senior General Manager and Head- Channels Abonty Banerjee said, "We are happy to be associated with Dish TV to launch a unique solution that enables customers to renew their subscriptions from Bank's iMobile, Pockets and other UPI enabled apps like BHIM among others.

Press Trust of India