Dish TV partners with ICICI Bank for digital payments

-
ALSO READICICI Bank for rural digital push, 100 villages to be added Govt urges banks to incentivise digital payments, transactions Cash deals worth Rs 25,000 cr move to digital mode post note ban: Survey ICICI Bank launches mobile app Eazypay for instant cashless payments Response to digital payments positive: Arun Jaitley
-
Direct-to-home operator Dish TV Thursday said it has tied-up with private lender ICICI Bank for digital payments.
"We are glad to announce a new payment method which is another customer-oriented initiative in the DTH industry to recharge through unified payment interface (UPI) transactions," Dish TV India Chief Executive Officer Arun Kapoor said in a statement.
"This alliance with ICICI Bank through UPI will drive higher customer adoption and allow them to be a part of the digital economy. This will also aid our vastly spread customers with or without Internet access to recharge conveniently," Kapoor added.
Commenting on the tie-up ICICI Bank Senior General Manager and Head- Digital Channels Abonty Banerjee said, "We are happy to be associated with Dish TV to launch a unique solution that enables customers to renew their subscriptions from ICICI Bank's iMobile, Pockets and other UPI enabled apps like BHIM among others.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU