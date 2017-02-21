Company
Dish TV partners with ICICI Bank for digital payments

Dish TV India CEO said this will drive higher customer adoption and be a part of digital economy

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Direct-to-home operator Dish TV Thursday said it has tied-up with private lender ICICI Bank for digital payments.

"We are glad to announce a new payment method which is another customer-oriented initiative in the DTH industry to recharge through unified payment interface (UPI) transactions," Dish TV India Chief Executive Officer Arun Kapoor said in a statement.



"This alliance with ICICI Bank through UPI will drive higher customer adoption and allow them to be a part of the digital economy. This will also aid our vastly spread customers with or without Internet access to recharge conveniently," Kapoor added.

Commenting on the tie-up ICICI Bank Senior General Manager and Head- Digital Channels Abonty Banerjee said, "We are happy to be associated with Dish TV to launch a unique solution that enables customers to renew their subscriptions from ICICI Bank's iMobile, Pockets and other UPI enabled apps like BHIM among others.

