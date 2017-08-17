Dish TV shows marginal recovery

Dish TV’s June quarter (Q1) consolidated performance was slightly ahead of the consensus expectation and signals recovery from the lows of Q4FY17. After four quarters of sequential decline, average revenue per user (ARPU) stood at Rs 148, up 10.4 per cent over the March quarter. The decline in ARPUs in the prior quarters was due to a shift in preference towards lower-value packs. Dish expects ARPUs to ramp up as the proportion of high-definition (HD) packs improve and multi-system operators (MSOs) increasingly adopt the prepaid model for revenue ...
